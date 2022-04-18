まにら新聞ウェブ

4月18日のまにら新聞から

Free MRT-3 rides resume Monday

［ 96 words｜2022.4.18｜英字 (English) ］

Free rides at the MRT-3 line will resume on Monday until April 30 after a four-day annual maintenance, the Department of Transportation ( DoTr) said Sunday.

The first trip will start at 4;40 am and the last trip will be at 10:10 pm. Passengers are reminded to follow health protocols against COVID-19 inside the train.

Capacity of each train is at 100 percent, which is equal to 394 passengers per coach or 1,186 passengers for each 3-car train set. The 4-car train set can accomodate 1,576 passengers.

The MRT-3 line was rehabilitated by the Japanese government. DMS

