Duterte extends assistance to Capiz residents affected by ‘Agaton’

Continuing his visit to areas devastated by Tropical Storm ''Agaton'', President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday checked the condition of evacuees in Pontevedra, Capiz, and led the ceremonial distribution of relief goods and assistance there.

“Si DSWD (Secretary Rolando Bautista) will be here for as long as there are people who cannot eat o wala silang makain, walang makunan, we will sustain the food. For as long — kung sabihin ninyo sampung taon, eh ‘di sampung taon dito si Bautista magtira at — basta’t ang pagkain nandiyan,” Duterte said during his meeting with the evacuees in Pontevedra Elementary School Evacuation Center.

“Now ‘yung mga housing, mga repair, wala dito si isang general, si Ed Del Rosario. Siya ‘yung sa housing. But I will tell him. Sabihin ko sa kanya magpunta dito. Sa ano naman, sa daan ninyo, sa repair, nandiyan si Acting Secretary Mercado. Siya ‘yung DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) .”

“At least okay na man, tapos na ang ano. Pero ang importante ‘yung… Pero pag-uwi ko sa Maynila tignan ko kung may maitulong ako sa inyo,” added Duterte.

His government, he said, can always extend assistance through the release of contingency fund. Duterte also told Capiz residents that the government would help them rebuild their homes damaged by the disaster.

Duterte lso made renewed offer to communist rebels to surrender, saying he is willing to give them shelter and other aid.

“Pero kung gusto ninyo kayong mga NPA (New People’s Army), mag — sayang wala lang talaga akong panahon. But I can start NHA, maglagay ako ng housing almost usually niyan in a place, mga 1,000 units. All over na ‘yan ha, all over. Hindi lang isang probinsiya,” he said.

After visiting Leyte on Friday, Duterte flew to Western Visayas this weekend and conducted an aerial inspection to assess the damage of the weather disturbance in Pontevedra, Capiz.

Duterte also led the groundbreaking ceremony of the Capiz Multi-Purpose Evacuation and Convention Center-Phase 1 during his visit to Barangay Lawaan in Roxas City.

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Capiz Gov. Esteban Evan Contreras, and other national and local government officials accompanied Duterte during the ceremonial event. Presidential News Desk