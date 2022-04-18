At least 172 dead, 110 missing due to ''Agaton'': NDRRMC

At least 172 persons died during Tropical Storm ''Agaton'', with 110 missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday.

However, NDRRMC said 160 deaths and 104 missing are subject to confirmation.

Eastern Visayas accounts for 156 of the casualties and 104 of the missing.

Western Visayas reported 11 dead and five missing, Davao Region three and Central Visayas two.

There were 2, 015, 643 persons or 583,994 families affected by ''Agaton''. In evacuation centers, there were 207, 572 persons or 58, 492 families. Those staying outside evacuation centers were 188, 348 persons or 110, 741 families.

Crop losses were estimated at P249. 8 million, with P142.8 million recorded in Western Visayas.

Damage to infrastructure was placed at P6.95 million while damage to houses was seen at P709,500. DMS