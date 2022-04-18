Four presidential candidates not pulling out of May elections

Four presidential candidates, who are trailing former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr. and Vice President Leni Robredo, said Sunday they will not withdraw from the 2020 national elections.

Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso, Senator Panfilo Lacson and former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales vowed to finish the campaign. The elections are set on May 9.

In a press conference at a Makati hotel, Domagoso said Senator Manny Pacquiao said in a phone call that he is supporting their position.

"We will never resign from the campaign. Each of us will continue with our own candidacies to be the worthy choice of the Filipino people," the candidates said in a joint statement read by Domagoso.

Also attending the press conference were Domagoso's running mate Willie Ong and Lacson's vice presidential bet, Senate President Tito Sotto.

Domagoso and Lacson claimed that there were calls from persons close to Robredo who wanted them to withdraw from the presidential race since they trailed in the pre-election survey.

In the March 17-21 Pulse Asia survey, Marcos had 56 percent, Robredo 24 percent, Domagoso 8, Pacquiao 6 and Lacson 2.

The Manila mayor alleged that calls by Robredo's camp calling for them to unite against Marcos was a lie as her camp reportedly got his volunteers to switch to the vice president.

"I'm calling for Leni to withdraw. Whatever you're doing is not effective against the Marcos. Withdraw, come join us," the mayor said.

Gonzales claims that survey numbers showing a big lead for Marcos over Robredo may point to ''indicators'' that ''people do not want the number two to face number one.'' DMS