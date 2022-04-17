Two alleged NPAs killed in clash vs military in Surigao del Sur

Two alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed in a 10-minute clash with government troops in Surigao del Sur on Maundy Thursday.

2nd Lt. Shirly Fatima Lim, civil military operations officer of the 36th Infantry Battalion, said troops were conducting combat operations in response to the reported presence of the rebels when the encountered around 10 armed men in the vicinity of Barangay Agsam, Lanuza, Surigao del Sur at 10:20 am.

Lim said the armed men were reportedly planning to disrupt the celebration of the Lenten season.

The firefight resulted to the killing of two and the recovery of one AR15 rifle, one CZ858 rifle, one short magazine of AR15 rifle with 18 rounds live ammunition, five magazines of CZ858 rifle with 123 rounds live ammunition, one bandolier, 50 kilos rice, 55 pieces of assorted can goods and one flashlight.

Lt Col Michael Rey Reuyan, commander of the 36th IB , said the encounter is the result of the relentless combat operation and support from the communities in Surigao del Sur.

"We are thankful with the support and information given by the locals and communities of Lanuza, Surigao Sur. This articulates that the growing support of the communities is a response that they don't want the Communist Terrorist Group in their area," he said.

“To the remaining CPP-NPA terrorist, lay down your firearms, return to your families, and celebrate Holy Week with them. Avail the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), the government intervention package for those who will surrender”, he added. Robina Asido/DMS