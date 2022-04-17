Lorenzana calls on public to help ''Agaton'' victims in Easter message

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana called on the public to help the victims of Tropical Storm ''Agaton'' during the observance of this year's Easter Sunday.

"With courage and faith, we can overcome the greatest of trials and prepare ourselves for immeasurable blessings and salvation," Lorenzana said in his Easter Sunday message issued on Black Saturday.

"Let me also take this opportunity to call on everyone to lift up those who need our help, especially as many of our kababayan have been affected by the recent onslaught of Tropical Storm Agaton in Visayas and Mindanao," he said

"May we all be stewards of grace and may the resurrection of Jesus Christ inspire us to look forward to a peaceful and better tomorrow," he added.

Lorenzana said "this day is a reminder that hope springs eternal despite the sorrow and turmoil that we go through in life."

"As John 11:25 reads, "Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live," he said.

"The Department of National Defense joins our brothers and sisters of the Christian faith in the observance of this year's Easter Sunday. On behalf of the One Defense Team, I wish everyone a meaningful and joyous Easter Sunday," he added. Robina Asido/DMS