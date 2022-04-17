PNP rescues 2,800 persons from ''Agaton''

The Philippine National Police (PNP) rescued 2,800 persons from floods caused by Tropical Storm ''Agaton'', it said in its Facebook page Saturday.

It also retrieved 80 persons during search, rescue and retrieval operations in Central and Eastern Visayas, the PNP added.

The PNP also extended help by conducting relief operations benefiting 1,100 calamity victims.

PNP personnel from Police Regional Office 6,7,8 and 13 were deployed to monitor the situation even before the onslaught of ''Agaton''.

“We would like to promote a sense of community. Thus, we thank our partner law enforcers, other agencies, and the LGUs for the coordination from the pre-disaster planning, the actual disaster response, to post-typhoon recovery and rehabilitation,” PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said. PNP-PIO