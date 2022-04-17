Duterte hands out relief goods to calamity victims in Leyte

President Rodrigo Duterte visited Leyte province on Friday and handed out relief goods to the survivors of Tropical Storm ''Agaton'', promising his government will continue providing food and shelter to all those affected.

“So this is what I came here for, to let you know that the government has not forgotten you. I will say this again, and I repeat, food won’t be a problem,” Duterte said during the distribution of relief assistance to the survivors in Baybay City Senior High School.

“This is what I really came for, I just want to make you smile. I know what you’re going through especially those who are wounded. It pains me, too. While I was conducting an aerial inspection earlier, (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council executive director Ricardo ) Jalad told me that there’s a lot more.”

While he does not have a complete picture of the devastation, Duterte said it is up to the mayors and other officials to see to it that the needs of those affected are addressed, as well as the problems that are yet to be identified.

He also promised to help Leyte residents rebuild their homes, saying: “You will be given a new house but it would be a long, long process and not an easy one unless there’s a miracle. But government will help you resettle first.”

During his visit, Duterte conducted an aerial inspection of areas severely affected by Tropical Depression Agaton in Baybay City.

After that, he presided over a situation briefing with the officials from different government agencies and local government units (LGUs) to assess the damages and casualties relative to the onslaught of the weather disturbance.

Before flying to Davao City, President Duterte visited the Malasakit Center at the Western Leyte Provincial Hospital (WLPH) in Baybay City.

He was accompanied by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go during the hospital tour. Senator Go is the main project proponent of the Malasakit Center in the country.

Duterte is expected to go to Capiz on Saturday to also assess the situation there. Presidential News Desk