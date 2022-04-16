Pope Francis offers prayers for victims of ''Agaton''

Pope Francis II expressed his solidarity with the victims of Tropical Storm "Agaton" in several parts of the Philippines where 137 persons have been reported dead.

In a letter sent by Papal Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown to Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Bishop Pablo David, Pope Francis has offered his prayers for the typhoon victims.

"Having been informed of the recent loss of life and destruction caused by Typhoon Megi ( international name of Agaton), His Holiness Pope Francis wishes to express his solidarity with all those suffering in the wake of the storm," said Brown.

"He also offers the assurance of prayers for the dead, injured, and displaced as well as those engaged in recovery efforts," he added.

The papal envoy said the Pope has also sent his blessings to all Filipinos affected by the recent calamity.

"As a sign of his spiritual closeness, His Holiness willingly invokes upon all the Filipino people God's blessings of strength and peace," said the prelate.

Brown said the message was sent to him by the Vatican's Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. DMS