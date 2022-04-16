137 reported dead from ''Agaton'': NDRRMC

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said Friday that 137 persons died from Tropical Storm ''Agaton'', with 128 coming from the hard-hit Eastern Visayas region.

Twenty eight persons were reported missing, with 27 from Eastern Visayas, it added. Eight persons were injured.

NDRRMC said in its situation report that 130 deaths are subject for verification.

Famiilies affected by ''Agaton'' reached 494, 607 or 1, 689, 436 persons. Displaced families inside evacuation centers reached 65, 130 while 88, 564 families were staying outside evacuation centers.

Baybay City and the municipality of Abuyog, both in Leyte, were some of the areas in Eastern Visayas where landslides triggerred by rains starting last week swept down on villages.

Baybay City was placed under a state of calamity, its mayor said Wednesday.

An official reported that landslides may have inundated a barangay.

Damage to infrastructure was placed at P6. 95 million. DMS