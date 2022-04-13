NDRRMC deaths from ''Agaton'' jump to 23

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said that deaths from Tropical Depression ''Agaton'' climbed to 23 after 14 landslide casualties in Baybay, Leyte were included.

Mark Timbal, NDRRMC spokesperson, said they are trying to confirm reports that there were more casualties or missing persons in Baybay, where some barangays experienced landslides.

''This morning, the NDRRMC has adjusted the fatality count due to the ongoing operations received in Baybay City for the landslide event which occured there,'' Timbal told CNN Philippines.

He said areas in Baybay have been experiencing rains even before ''Agaton'' arrived. Though the LGUs were able to evacuate residents, the landslide even exceeded the area past the danger zone.

Timbal said three deaths each were reported in Region 7 and Region 11. There are six injured persons and one missing, he added.

He said search and rescue operations are ongoing to find if there are landslide survivors. ''Many people were sent to hospital as of last night and medical personnel were able to attend to them,'' said Timbal.

Timbal said it is important to find out how many people were there when the landslide in Baybay occured.

There are 95, 741 families or 139, 146 persons affected by ''Agaton''. Staying inside 117 evacuation centers were 4,681 families or 17, 070 persons. Those staying outside evacuation centers were 33, 637 families or 2,291 persons.

Crop damage reached P265.3 million, the Department of Agriculture said. DMS