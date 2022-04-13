Three Filipinos, one Japanese receive Ambassador Commendation

By Robina Asido

Three Filipinos and one Japanese national recieved the Ambassador Commendation in a ceremony at the house of Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko in Makati City on Tuesday.

"Your devoted contribution to humanitarian issues at the mercy of the war decades ago and also your valuable contribution to enhancing the friendship and understanding between Japan and the Philippines, are truly commendable," Koshikawa said.

"It is my great pleasure as the Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines to have an opportunity to convey our appreciation to four awardees and highlight your individual contributions," he added.

The awardees were Inomata Norihiro, a Japanese national who is the secretary general of Philippine Nikkei-jin Legal Support Center (PNLSC).

Koshikawa recognized the contribution of Inomata in continuously raising the well being of Filipino Japanese descendants throughout the country.

He said Inomata's work includes "surveying identity information from their societies and public organizations, solving legal problems in the acquisition of Japanese nationality, as well as carrying out projects to improve and support their lives and education."

As he traveled in different parts of the Philippines, Inomata found Filipino Japanese descendants who live in the mountainous areas as they hide their identity being the children of Japanese or Nikkei-jin.

Koshikawa said Inomata visited the homes of the Filipino Japanese descendants and encouraged them to obtain Japanese nationality.

"By preparing a 'list of second generation Filipino-Japanese descendants', he also created their family registry, which has been submitted to the family courts of Japan for their reference," he said.

"Thanks to his effort, many Japanese descendants, who had become stateless due to War and postwar turmoil, recovered their identities. He has collected the data of more than 3,000 people, and almost half of them have acquired Japanese nationality," he added.

Josue Sim Zuniega, legal advisor of PNLSC Manila Office, who assisted the Japanese citizens in the Philippines for more than 20 years was awarded during the ceremony.

Koshikawa said with his expertise in legislative, administrative and judicial structures not only in the Philippines but also in Japan, Zuniega has played essential roles coordinated and mutually complementary with Inomata's work.

"Acquisition of nationality by Nikkei-jin and improvement of their status couldn't come true without their energetic contribution. Without them, Japan has never been able to reintegrate many Japanese descendants who had suffered from unfortunate histories between Japan and the Philippines," he said.

Also awarded by Koshikawa was Emelyn Estrella Sanchez, an employee of the National Power Corporation who became in charge of the Japanese Garden in the natural reserve by the lake Caliraya in 1999.

The Japanese Garden with the 'Philippine Islands War Memorial Shrine' was established in 1973. It has been one of the places to mourn those who died during World War II.

"Ms. Sanchez has devoted herself to the management and maintenance of the garden for more than 20 years, sometimes beyond her assignment, and even after being transferred to a different position. Hundreds of thousands of the bereaved have deeply appreciated her service," said Koshikawa.

"Many Filipinos who have forgiving hearts like Ms. Sanchez and their future oriented activities have built our exceptionally amicable relations today," he said.

The Japanese Ambassador also recognized the contribution of Cecilia Aquino, a former employee of the Japan Foundation Manila who dedicated her career to building mutual understanding and friendship between Japan and the Philippines.

Koshikawa said Aquino served for the Embassy of Japan from 1973 to 1996 before she joined the Japan Foundation Manila.

"As a pioneer member of the Japan Foundation Manila, her wisdom and expertise have been instrumental in the organization's growth and success. This is why she is often also called "the mother of Japan Foundation Manila"," he said.

"Mrs. Aquino has left an extraordinary legacy. The incredible development of the Japanese Language and Studies in the Philippines are eloquent testaments of her perseverance and passion. Her commitment helped pave many of the avenues we take for stronger Japan-Philippines linkage," he added. DMS