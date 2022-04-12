MMDA lifts modified number coding scheme from Holy Tuesday to Good Friday

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA)’s Modified Unified Volume Vehicular Reduction Program (UVVRP) or number coding scheme from 5 pm to 8 pm will be lifted from Holy Tuesday, April 12 up to Good Friday, April 15.

MMDA chairman Romando Artes said the suspension of the scheme on Holy Tuesday and Holy Wednesday, and also on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday which are both regular holidays, is to give the public the opportunity to travel earlier to avoid heavy traffic due to the influx of passengers going to the provinces for the Holy Week break.

“We are suspending the number coding scheme on Tuesday and Wednesday to provide the public unhampered mobility by allowing them to use their vehicles going to the provinces,” said Artes during the inspection at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) Monday.

Artes was joined by MMDA general manager Undersecretary Frisco San Juan Jr., Assistant Transportation Secretary Mark Steven Pastor, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chairman Martin Delga III, and other officials to ensure safe travel of passengers.

During the inspection, authorities observed a high volume of passengers at the PITX.

“We want to ensure a safe and convenient movement of motorists and commuters during the Holy Week. We have seen that passengers are starting to crowd the terminal. At present, the commuter volume at PITX is 100,000 daily,” said Artes.

He said traffic personnel are posted at transport terminals, traffic chokepoint areas, and several major churches. “We will exert all efforts to ensure that there will be a faster turn-around of passenger buses at terminals.”

Under MMDA’s "Oplan Metro Alalay Semana Santa 2022," a total of 2,861 personnel are deployed on major thoroughfares, major transport hubs, and key areas in the metropolis to ensure the safe and smooth flow of vehicles this Lenten season.

Pastor said they are expecting the number of passengers to increase this week for the first time in two years since the COVID-19 pandemic. Commuters in Metro Manila are also being offered free rides at the EDSA Busway Carousel starting Monday.

For his part, Delgra ordered his personnel to review the service plan or deployment of passenger buses to address the demand for public transport during Holy Week, a peak season.

Authorities urged passengers to strictly follow the health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. MMDA Public Information Office