Duterte reveals he encouraged Robin Padilla to run for senator

President Rodrigo Duterte revealed that he encouraged actor Robin Padilla to run for senator in this year's election.

In a one-on-one interview with Padilla in The President's Chatroom last weekend, Duterte said the actor did not really have any ambitions in politics.

"I saw that you are a crusader and even if you do not have the ambition and you said that you do not want to run in the past. I said like your father who served in the government. You said you want to avoid politics. I am the one who encouraged you... It might be good if you run because you're a crusader," said Duterte.

"You only want what is right, that is what we said when we talked, we will do what is right. So I sent word that I'd like you to run for senator," he added.

The 52-year-old Padilla, who is among the leading senatorial bets as pre-election surveys showed, is the son of the late Camarines Norte Gov. Roy Padilla Sr.

The actor, famous for his action movies, was sentenced to an eight-year jail term for illegal possession of firearms in 1994. He was given conditional pardon by President Fidel Ramos in 1988. In 2016, Duterte granted Padilla executive clemency.

Duterte emphasized how Padilla helped Muslims in Mindanao by being a peace advocate.

"Your goal in life is good for the Philippines. You help our Muslim brothers and sisters, you were an advocate to help them. And we responded especially during my time, BARMM ( Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao), and all. We slightly calm our Muslim brothers," he said.

"You're already done with acting, you now want to do it in reality. So that is what I want, for you to do the role you played in so many films in reality. I want you to breathe life with the characters you played," he added. Robina Asido/DMS