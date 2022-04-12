Around 20 reported killed in landslides in Baybay, Leyte: police

Around 20 persons were reported killed in landslides that struck four barangays in Baybay, Leyte, police said Monday.

''This is based on the report that we got from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office and our own monitoring,'' said Baybay police chief Lt. Col. Joemen Collado in an interview at dzBB Monday afternoon.

Collado said the landslides occured Sunday and Monday when ''Agaton'' was still a tropical storm. It weakened to a tropical depression Monday morning.

He said 16 bodies were recovered in Barangay Mailhi, two in Barangay Maypatag, one in Barangay Bunga and three in Barangay Kantagnos. Collado said a report that six persons are missing is still being confirmed.

In a separate interview, National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council spokesperson Mark Timbal said they received reports 20 persons were being rescuers were looking for 20 persons in Baybay.

Collado said in one barangay after a landslide, the victims were swept by the tide. DMS