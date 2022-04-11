Boosters vs COVID-19 for 12-17 years old pending amended EU; 4th dose mulled for seniors

The Department of Health has requested the Food and Drug Administration to amend the Emergency Use Authorization of some COVID-19 vaccine brands so they can be administered as booster shots for children aged 12 to 17.

In the ‘Resbakuna Kids and Tourists’ event held in Baguio City on Saturday, National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito G. Galvez, Jr. announced that the DOH has submitted a request to the FDA to amend the EUA of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that are used for the age group.

Galvez said the government is also pushing for the administration of a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to select sectors of the population.

“Nag-submit na ang DOH ng EUA amendment para magkaroon na rin ng booster ang 12-17 years old, at fourth booster naman para sa seniors at selected frontliners para madagdagan ang ating proteksyon (laban sa COVID-19),” Galvez said.

“Hinihiling po namin sa inyo na kapag nag-open na ang ating fourth dose, at nag-open na rin ang boosters sa 12-17 years old, magpabakuna tayo. Hangga’t maaga, magpabakuna na,” he added.

Galvez also stressed the importance of boosting population protection against COVID-19 before surges occur, as this is among the key pandemic response measures he learned in his recent visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As of April 8, a total of 9,058,466 individuals aged 12 to 17 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Resbakuna event held in SM Baguio focused on inoculating children aged five to 11, as well as tourists in the city.

Galvez said he envisions Baguio to be a model of the national government's vaccination efforts following the city's successful implementation of the vaccination program.

“Nais nating ipakita sa mga lokal at banyagang turista na ang Baguio City ay ready for business. Sa kanilang pagbisita sa mga tourist destinations dito, matitiyak ang kanilang kalusugan at kaligtasan dahil sa bakuna. Kung gusto po ng mga turista, maaaring dito sila magpabakuna,” Galvez said.

“Napakaganda na ang Baguio ay makikilala hindi lang bilang isang premier tourist destination, kundi isa ring health, wellness and vaccination hub,” he added.

As of April 8, the Philippines has administered a total of 143,966,310 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Of this number, 66,609,892 Filipinos are fully vaccinated, while 12,443,226 individuals have received their booster shots or additional doses. NTF vs COVID-19