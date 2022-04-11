Five Philippine posts will not start overseas voting on Sunday due to delays in arrival of poll supplies

Five Philippine posts will start the overseas voting for the May 2022 polls ''at a later date'' after poll paraphernalia and supplies were not able to arrive on April 10.

In a social media post, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) - Office for Overseas Voting (OFOV) said the five were the Philippine Embassy in Wellington, New Zealand; Philippine Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan; Philippine Embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste; Philippine Consulate General in Milan, Italy; and Philippine Consulate General in New York, USA.

The Philippine Embassy in Wellington has a total of 29,304 registered voters; while the Philippine Embassy in Islamabad has 591 registered voters.

There are 706 registered voters in the Philippine Embassy in Dili; 15,896 voters in the Philippine Consulate General in Milan; and 39,315 voters in the Philippine Consulate General in New York.

Overseas voters are set to vote for president, vice-president, senators, and party-list.

Candidates and political parties cannot campaign within Philippine embassies, consulates, and other posts during the overseas voting period, which ends on May 9. DMS

