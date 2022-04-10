まにら新聞ウェブ

''Agaton'' slightly intensifies, ''Malakas'' still out of PAR

［ 132 words｜2022.4.10｜英字 (English) ］

Tropical Depression "Agaton'' slightly intensified as it moved slowly northeastward Saturday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administrators (Pagasa).

''Agaton'', the country's first weather disturbance this year, had winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour when it was located at 130 kilometers east-southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar as of 5 pm.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No.1 remains up over Eastern Visayas, Surigao, Dinagat Islands and Bucas Grande Islands.

Tropical Cyclone ''Malakas'' was located at 1,965 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 10 am. It had winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour.

It was moving north-northwest at 10 kilometers per hour. It may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility Monday or Tuesday. DMS

