Phivolcs lowers Taal Volcano alert level

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) lowered the alert level in Taal Volcano due to lesser activity in the main crater.

In its bulletin on Saturday, Phivolcs lowered the alert level from three to two.

''From the time phraetomagmatic eruptions began on March 26 until March 31, activity has decreased in Taal Volcano,'' said Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum in an interview with dzBB.

Specifically, Solidum said the number of volcanic earthquakes and emission of sulfur dioxide gas has gone down.

''Since the 26 March 2022 eruption, only 86 small-magnitude and imperceptible volcanic earthquakes have been recorded by the Taal Volcano Network (TVN),'' said Phivolcs.

''Background tremor associated with shallow hydrothermal activity ceased on 31 March. There has been no recorded seismic activity related to new magmatic intrusions from Taal’s deeper magma source since unrest began last year,'' it added.

''After sulfur dioxide or SO2 gas flux elevated in the first three weeks of March 2022 and peaked at 21,211 tonnes/day on 16 March, emissions suddenly dropped on 3 April 2022,'' Phivolcs said.

Sulfur dioxide flux averaged 240 tonnes/day, decreasing to 103 tonnes/day April 8, the lowest flux recorded since unrest began in 2021, Phivolcs said.

Lowering the alert level means persons who went to evacuation centers when the phraetomagmatic eruptions began can return to their homes, but Solidum said no one is allowed to enter Volcano Island.

At least four thousand persons went to evacuation centers on March 26 when Taal had phraetomagmatic eruptions. DMS