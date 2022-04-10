まにら新聞ウェブ

4月10日のまにら新聞から

NCR, 16 regions have no areas under granular lockdown: PNP

［ 70 words｜2022.4.10｜英字 (English) ］

No areas in Metro Manila and 16 other regions are under granular lockdown due to COVID-19 cases, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Saturday.

In its latest report, the PNP said only the Cordillera Administrative Region has areas under lockdown with four, which affects seven persons.

The government shifted to granular lockdowns last year in curbing the spread of COVID-19, which means only specific areas with known cases are restricted. DMS

