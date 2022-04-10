まにら新聞ウェブ

4月10日のまにら新聞から

Guevarra leads wreath-laying ceremony at Mount Samat

［ 239 words｜2022.4.10｜英字 (English) ］

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra led the 80th Araw ng Kagitingan wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday at Mount Samat National Shrine in Pilar, Bataan as respect and tribute to World War II heroes who defended the country's freedom.

He was joined by His Excellency Koshikawa Kazuhiko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Embassy of Japan; and Heather Variava, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the United States. Lt. Gen. Ernesto Torres Jr, the commander of AFP Northern Luzon Command, served as the military host.

Air assets from the AFP performed a high-speed opener pass to kick off the event. This was followed by the ceremonial bell tolling by grade seven student Scheherazade Danoog of Jose C Payumo Memorial High School and Miguel Angelo Villa-Real, National Executive Vice President of VFP Sons and Daughters Association, Inc.

With the theme 'Kagitingan ng mga Beterano, Inspirasyon ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino,' the celebration honors the gallantry and sacrifices of Filipino and American soldiers who fought against Japanese invaders during the Second World War.

On this day, about 75,000 Filipino and American troops were forced to walk for more than a hundred kilometers to the concentration camp in O'Donnell, Capas, Tarlac after the Fall of Bataan on April 9, 1942.

Also present in the occasion were Bataan Governor Albert Garcia; National Historical Commission of the Philippines Chairman Dr. Rene Escalante; and Postmaster General Normal N Fulgencio of the Philippine Postal Corporation, who presented the event's commemorative stamp. NOLCOM

