Duterte, Xi agree on ''mutually agreeable framework'' for cooperation

Less than three months before his term ends, President Rodrigo Duterte agreed to come "out with a mutually agreeable framework for functional cooperation" with China President Xi Jinping, including the resolution of territorial disputes in the West Philippine Sea.

He also approved to boost the country's "trade and investments" and other bilateral initiatives with China.

Duterte made these commitments during an hour-long "open, warm and positive" telephone conversation with Xi last Friday.

The meeting took place as the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) recently filed fresh diplomatic protest against China over the incursion of its ships in the Panatag Shoal last month and the country's Exclusive Economic Zone.

Malacañang said Duterte and Xi reiterated their agreement on the "centrality of Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) in resolving the territorial disputes in the WSP through the completion of the still pending "Code of Conduct."

"The leaders stressed the need to exert all efforts to maintain peace, security and stability in the South China Sea by exercising restraint, dissipating tensions and working on a mutually agreeable framework for functional cooperation," the Palace said in a statement.

Both leaders also expressed concern over the ongoing war in Ukraine after it was attack by Russia last February, which they said should be resolved in a "peaceful resolution" through "dialogue in accordance with international law."

Duterte was also able to get the support of Xi to enhance the government's ongoing mass infrastructure construction through its Build, Build, Build program.

They also talked about the possibility of opening up access to goods and services between Philippines and China as well as mutual support in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, streamlining health protocols and resumption of commercial flights. DMS