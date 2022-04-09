70-year-old woman dies in Manila fire

A 70-year-old woman died while another victim was injured in a fire that ran for nearly two hours in Manila on Friday morning.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) the fire razed the residential area in the vicinity of Claro M. Recto Ave. and Sta. Cruz.

Based on the initial report, the fire started at the second floor of the two-story shanty house occupied by Mel Bernabe.

The first alarm was declared at 5:43 am and reached the third alarm at 6:11 am before the fire was put under control at 7:12 am and put out at 7:30 am.

The incident resulted in the death of Mary Castillo, 70, and the injury of George Dy.

The fire that affected 20 families or 40 individuals caused around Php20,000 cost of damage to properties.

The BFP is investigating the cause of the fire. Robina Asido/DMS