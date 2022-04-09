Drawing on two tight races, Robredo believes momentum can be sustained

Vice President Leni Robredo believes that with one month to go before the May 9 presidential elections, she can sustain her momentum as shown by a recent Pulse Asia survey.

Interviewed in Dagupan City Friday, Robredo told reporters: ''If there is one lesson na natutunan ko sa mga eleksyon, it’s not over until it’s over.''

''We saw this not only in 2016 when I ran, but also in 2010. An example is the come from behind win of Vice President Jojo Binay, this is a similar situation,'' she added,

Robredo gained nine percentage points to 24 percent while frontrunner former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr lost four percentage points to 56 percent in the latest Pulse Asia survey.

She said the survey numbers show her supporters that their efforts are gaining ground.

''We have been seeing this even before it (survey) came out. We have been seeing this in provincial surveys. We are seeing an upward trajectory,'' she said.

Robredo said that her reception in Pangasinan is different compared to 2016. '' In 2016, I lost miserably in Pangasinan. Now, I am more hopeful because the volunteers organize themselves. They go around and are tireless. Many sectors are actively involved. These were not present before,'' she said. DMS