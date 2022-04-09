78 provinces, 178 component cities and municipalities under Alert Level 1

A total of 78 provinces and 178 component cities and municipalities are under Alert Level 1 after 20 areas were included by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said Friday.

In a statement, Andanar said included in Alert Level 1 are Mountain Province in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Southern Leyte in Region 8 and Misamis Oriental in Region 10.

He said other new inclusion in the list of Alert Level 1 areas are Buguias in Benguet in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Atimonan and Tiaong in Quezon in Region 4-A, Santa Magdalena in Sorsogon and City of Masbate in Masbate in Region 5, Batad and Zarraga in Iloilo in Region 6, City of Talisay in Cebu in Region 7, Javier (Bugho) and La Paz in Leyte, Maslog in Easter Samar and Paranas (Wright) in Samar (Western Samar) in Region 8, Linamon in Lanao del Norte and Calamba in Misamis Occidental in Region 10, Padada in Davao del Sur in Region 11, Sibagat in Agusan del Sur and Tubajon and Cagdianao in Dinagat Islands in Caraga.

"This Alert Level 1 status in the above mentioned areas shall take effect tomorrow, April 9, 2022 until April 15, 2022," Andanar said. DMS