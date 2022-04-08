Four alleged NPA leaders killed in Bukidnon clash with military

Four alleged New People's Army (NPA) leaders were killed in a clash with the government troops in Bukidnon on Wednesday.

Maj. Alex Mindalano, Armed Force of Philippines (AFP) Eastern Mindanao Command spokesman, said the encounter occurred in the vicinity of Km24, Barangay Tikalaan, Talakag, Bukidnon.

The slain rebels were identified as Carlisio Sumalinog, Jovilito Pontillas, Gary Juliana, and Jelly Sugnot.

Mindalano said Sumalinog, alias Bloom is the commanding officer of Sub-Regional Operations Command (SROC), SRC4 and vice commanding officer of SROC, SRC5. Pontillas, alias Zelong, is the commanding officer of Sub- Regional Sentro De Grabidad (SRSDG) Company Wei, SRC4 and CO of Platun Ipad, SRC5.

On the other hand, Juliana alias Tata, is the commanding officer of Platun Uno, Guerilla Front 68B, SRC4 and Squad Leader of Squad Uno, Platun Ipad, SRC5; and Jelly Sugnot alias Kian is a medical and finance officer of SRSDG Company Wei and Medical Officer of Platun Ipad.

Mindalano said the government troops recovered 16 high-powered firearms and other war materials after the clash.

The recovered materiel includes seven M16 rifles, an M203 grenade launcher, two R4 carbines, an M653 rifle, three M1 Garand rifles, an AK47 rifle, M14 rifle, assorted magazines, ammunition, medicines, bandoliers, backpacks, CTG flags, and other items.

According to Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom) chief Lt. Gen. Greg Almerol said the encounter transpired following an information from concerned citizens on the presence of around 30 armed individuals consolidating the area.

"Our troops who are conducting focused military operations, combined with intel units and Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) of Philippine National Police, immediately responded to the information to secure the area, resulting in almost two hours of firefight that led to the death of the four (Communist Terrorist Group) CTG leaders," he said.

Almerol said the death of four high-ranking NPA leaders will be a major blow to the rebels.

"This will put more pressure on the remaining forces of CTG to yield as they are currently headless. They cannot survive our series of focused military operations without someone to lead them," he said.

Almerol reiterated his call for the remnants of NPA in Eastern Mindanao to surrender and lay down their firearms.

"One-by-one, your comrades who chose to stay in the terrorist movement ultimately paid the consequences of their atrocities. But those who yield are now secured and are living peaceful lives with their families," he said.

"This is the time for you to choose. Surrender now and avail the government's Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration (E-CLIP) or die miserably away from your families," he added. Robina Asido/DMS