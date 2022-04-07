Gov't studying making booster shots a requirement for people to ride public transport, enter establishments

The government is studying to make booster shots as a requirement before people can enter establishments or use public transportation in the National Capital Region (NCR) as around 27 million COVID-19 vaccines set to expire by July.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said he asked the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to examine this alternative to address the slow pace in the government vaccine rollout.

He also recommended to lawmakers to pass legislation to implement the policy nationwide.

"I know this will be very controversial, but I hope they will understand that the reason why we brought vaccines is to protect the public," Duque said in Tuesday night's taped Talk to the People.

Latest DOH data said only 12.2 million of the 66.23 fully vaccinated individuals nationwide got booster shots.

This led President Rodrigo Duterte to express his concern a large number of the country's COVID-19 jabs may be wasted.

"The shelf life, shelf life of vaccines is not by years. It’s only for months so it has to be used. Now if it will not be used, these will expire and will be just thrown away," Duterte said during his public address.

Duque said 3.76 million COVID-19 vaccines were wasted due to few showing up at the vaccination sites, underdosed vials with lower content than prescribed volume, beyond shelf life of vaccines, presence of particles in vials, and natural reasons such as fires and typhoons. DMS