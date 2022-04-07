PCG's 2nd MRRV hurdles official sea trials in Japan last month

The second Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) 97-meter multi-role response vessel (MRRV) successfully completed its official sea trials last month.

According to the PCG, the sea trial of MRRV-9702, which is soon to be commissioned as BRP Melchora Aquino, was conducted at the vicinity of waters of Shimonoseki in Yokohama n last March 28-31.

During the sea trial, the PCG inspection team with consultants from the Japan Marine Science Incorporated, Class NK and engineers of the shipbuilder performed several tests to validate and ensure the vessel construction is in accordance with the contractual technical specifications and performance requirements prior to its delivery.

The sea trial was attended by a PCG inspection team headed by Coast Guard Vice Admiral Eduardo Fabricante, Deputy Commandant for Operations and Coast Guard Rear Admiral Charlie Rances, commander of the Coast Guard Fleet.

The PCG noted that the training of MRRV-9702 sailing crew at the shipyard will be scheduled from the first week of April to the last week of May.

The vessel is expected to arrive in Manila at the end of May 2022.

The 97-meter MRRVs, which was built by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., have a maximum speed of not less than 24 knots and endurance of at least 4,000 nautical miles.

The first unit of MRRV-9701, which was later named BRP Teresa Magbanua, was delivered in the Philippines last February 26. Robina Asido/DMS