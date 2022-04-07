Pulse Asia survey shows ''turning of the tide'' for Robredo: spokesperson

The latest Pulse Asia numbers '' are starting to reflect what we have been seeing on the ground all along: the massive crowds, the fierce passion, the untiring commitment of Filipinos from all walks of life, coming together to rally behind Leni Robredo's bid for the presidency,'' her spokesperson said Wednesday.

Barry Gutierrez went as far to say that '' what we are seeing now is the turning of the tide.''

Wednesday's Pulse Asia survey, taken March 17 -21, showed former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr lead of 44 percentage points over Robredo in the February poll was cut to 32 percentage points with a little over one month before the May 9 elections.

The March survey showed Marcos at 56 percent, down four percentage points from the previous month. Robredo gained nine percentage points to 24 percent.

''This 13-point swing going into the last two months of the campaign clearly establishes what we have long known: that VP Leni has the momentum, which we expect will only further intensify and accelerate all the way to May 9,'' said Gutierrez.

In the 2016 vice presidential race, Robredo trailed Marcos until April when she drew closer to her opponent. She won the vice presidency by 14,418, 817 to Marcos' 14, 155, 344.

Marcos protested the results but the Presidential Electoral Tribunal upheld Robredo's triumph. DMS