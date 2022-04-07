Marcos still ahead in Pulse Asia presidential survey

Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr is still the leader even as Vice President Leni Robredo gained ground in Pulse Asia's March 17-21 survey released Wednesday.

Marcos, son of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr., had 56 percent, down from 60 percent in last month's survey. Robredo added nine percentage points from the previous poll to be at 24 percent.

Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso is third at eight percent, Senator Manny Pacquiao, fourth at six percent and Senator Panfilo Lacson, fifth, with two percent.

Survey fieldwork was conducted from March 17 ? 21, 2022 using face-to-face interviews. The nationwide survey is based on a sample of 2,400 representative adults 18 years old and above, said Pulse Asia.

''Most likely voters (56 percent) would elect former Senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. as the country’s next president if the May 2022 elections took place during the survey period,'' said Pulse Asia.

Marcos' presidential bid is supported by near to sizeable majorities across geographic areas and socio-economic classes (48 percent to 64 percent and 52 percent to 56 percent, respectively), it added.

Income classes polled were C-D-E not A and B. Pulse Asia president Ronald Holmes told the Daily Manila Shimbun the A and B classes were ''too small'' to affect the survey outcome.

''Nearly a quarter of likely voters (24 percent) back the candidacy of Vice-President Maria Leonor G. Robredo,'' Pulse Asia said.

Pulse Asia said ''one percent of likely voters are still undecided about whom to vote for as president, another one percent are not supporting any candidate for the post, and 0.5 percent refuse to identify their preferred presidential bet.''

Marcos' running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio had 56 percent followed Senate President Vicente Sotto III, with 20 percent. Senator Kiko Pangilinan was third with 15 percent.

In the senatorial race, broadcaster Raffy Tulfo leads 65.6 percent. Second was Antique Rep. Loren Legarda, 58.3 percent; Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano, 56.4 percent; Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero, 54.4 percent; former Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, 52.4 percent; Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, 50.3 percent; Senator Migz Zubiri, 50.1 percent; Senator Joel Villanueva, 43.9 percent; Robin Padilla and former Vice President Jojo Binay, 42.5 percent; former Senator Jinggoy Estrada, 36.5 percent and former Senator JV Ejercito, 35.9 percent. DMS