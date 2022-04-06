Aksyon Demokratiko downplays IM Pilipinas-Cebu move shifting support to Robredo

Team Isko chief campaign strategist Lito Banayo on Tuesday said various sectoral and volunteer groups remain solid in their support for Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso despite claims made by the lead convenor of the Ikaw Muna (IM) Pilipinas Visayas chapter supposedly shifting the group’s support to another candidate.

“Unang-una, isang tao lamang ang alam naming nagsalita, si Mr. (Nick) Malazarte, at meron namang statement yung karamihan nung mga Visayas for Isko, VISA, at mga grupo sa Cebu na dine-deny yung claim ni Mr. Malazarte, na siya ay nag-iisa lamang,” Banayo said during a press briefing Tuesday at the Isko Moreno Domagoso for President headquarters in Intramuros.

“Sa katunayan, sa darating na (April) 8 and 9, ay pupunta si Mayor Isko at ang kaniyang team sa Cebu, at ang magho-host sa kanila ay volunteer groups na based sa Cebu at Visayas. So, hindi namin alam kung ilan ang sinasabi ni Ginoong Malazarte na diumano ay lumipat kay Vice President Leni (Robredo),” he added.

Banayo’s statements were bolstered by the leaders of various groups in the Visayas who pointed out Malazarte’s presence is hardly felt in the ground despite claiming to be the leader of the IM Pilipinas chapter.

Winley Dela Fuente, head of the Visayas for Isko-Sara Alliance (VISA), said Malazarte has not been actively participating in the activities of the sectoral groups in the Visayas that are pushing his candidacy.

Edward Ligas, head of President Isko Movement-Isulong ang Kapakanan ng Pilipina, noted that Domagoso is actually getting tremendous support on the ground, with at least 30 sectoral groups in the Visayas backing Moreno.

On the other hand, Ely Abella, head of Inisyatibo ng Makabayang Pilipino, said it was actually Malazarte who does not have solid followers that can help boost Domagoso’s bid, and his decision to leave will be hardly felt.

Banayo warned that it is not right for people to base decisions on surveys since the present toxic environment and the lack of real time survey results makes pre-election polls unreliable.

“In a toxic environment such as what we have, where pink trolls proliferate, kaya maraming hindi sumasagot ng tama sa surveys e dahil sa bashing na ginagawa ng ibat-ibang sides. So this has engendered a sense of parang fear on the part of a lot of people,” Banayo explained.

“Again, these are snapshots. Lahat ng surveys na nakikita natin ay mga either mid-February or first week og March. Pero hindi pa naka-capture yung mga mabilis na nangyayari na mga events, like itong P203 billion estate tax claim against Ferdinand Marcos Jr.. How it impacts on his number, we still do not know in this point in time,” Banayo said.

Banayo said the “unity” being dangled by the camp of Robredo is just a strategy borne out of her own ambition to become president, riding on an anti-Marcos sentiment and supposedly moral principles.

“Sa madaling salita, ang pinag-uusapan natin dito, kung itutuloy natin ito, ay magkaisa tayo para sa isang tao. Hindi naman yan tama. Kasi sa aming pananaw, ang pinaglalaban nga namin yung mamamayan, hindi isang tao o isang faction,” Banayo said.

“It's about people, it’s not about warring factions. It’s not about exclusive factions who think they are morally upright compared to the rest of humanity. So, I don’t think that will prosper,” Banayo said. IMD for President Media Bureau