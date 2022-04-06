MRT-3 achieves new record 315, 283 passengers

The MRT-3 Line, which was rehabilitated by the Japanese government, transported 315, 283 passengers on Monday, the highest since it resumed operations on July 1, 2020.

The old record was 309, 225 passengers set on April 1.

This was as a result of the free ride at MRT-3, where 18 3-car CKD train sets and two 4-car CKD train set were used. The free ride will continue until April 30.

An average of 18 to 21 train sets are running at the MRT-3.

The passenger capacity of each train is at 1, 576 and 394 passengers on each train car.

It can be recalled that 250, 000 to 300,000 persons were riding the MRT-3 Line daily before the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

Train speed was increased to 60 on December 7, 2020 to reduce the average headway from 8.5 to 9 minutes to 3.5-4 minutes.

Passengers must follow minimum public health and safety protocols, like not eating and drinking, answering phone calls and talking inside trains.

Passengers must wear face masks inside the train. DOTr-MRT-3