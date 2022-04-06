Inflation jumps to 4% in March, one percentage point from Feb,.

Inflation accelerated to 4 percent in March, from 3 percent in February, bringing the national average from January to March at 3.4 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority ( PSA) said Tuesday.

In March, inflation was higher at 4.1 percent.

The increase in the inflation for indices of food and non-alcoholic beverages at 2.6 percent; housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, 6.2 percent; and transport at 10.3 percent contributed largely to the upward trend of the overall inflation.

Higher annual increments were also observed in the following commodity groups:

a. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, 4.8 percent;

b. Furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance, 2.6 percent;

c. Information and communication, 0.7 percent; and

d. Restaurants and accommodation services, 3 percent.

Meanwhile, slower annual increases were observed in the indices of health at 2.5 percent; and recreation, sport, and culture at 1.5 percent. The rest of the commodity groups retained their previous month’s annual rates.

Inflation for food rose to 2.8 percent in March, from 1.1 percent in February. In the same month of the previous year, food inflation was observed at 5.6 percent.

Following the trend at the national level, inflation in NCR rose to 3.4 percent in March, from 1.9 percent in the previous month. In March 2021, inflation in the area was reported at 2.5 percent.

The higher inflation in NCR was brought about by the uptick in the inflation of food and non-alcoholic beverages at 1.5 percent, from -1.6 percent in February.

In addition, acceleration in the annual increases were exhibited in the indices of the following commodity groups:

a. Clothing and footwear, 1.0 percent;

b. Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, 5.1 percent;

c. Furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance, 2.6 percent;

d. Health, 1.5 percent;

e. Transport, 10.2 percent;

f. Information and communication, 0.7 percent;

g. Recreation, sport, and culture, 0.8 percent; and

h. Personal care, and miscellaneous goods and services, 1.9 percent. PSA