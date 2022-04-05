まにら新聞ウェブ

4月5日のまにら新聞から

NCR wage board rejects P470 pay raise petition, says TUCP

［ 119 words｜2022.4.5｜英字 (English) ］

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) said Monday the National Capital Region (NCR) wage board has dismissed its P470 wage hike petition.

In an advisory, TUCP spokesman Alan Tanjusay said the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board - NCR rejected the petition that would have raised the minimum wage rate in Metro Manila to P1,007.

"The Metro Manila wage board (rejected our) P470 wage increase petition filed March 14, 2022 for millions of Metro Manila minimum wage workers," said Tanjusay.

"The wage board, as usual, sided with the interest of business groups, led by ECOP (Employees Confederation of the Philippines), to dismiss the petition," said Tanjusay.

The existing minimum wage rate in Metro Manila is at P537. DMS

