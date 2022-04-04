Three people die in Taguig City fire

Three people died after fire hit a residential area in Taguig City on Saturday.

Based on initial investigation the fire that razed the residential area in Sta.Barbara St., Barangay Calsada, Taguig City was started from the second floor of the house of Obdula Delos Santos.

The fatalities identified as Ivy Berde, 33, Chris Vynyrd Mata, and Chris Jhayvien Mata while the wounded victim is named as Obdulia Delos Santos, 62.

Report from the Bureau of Fire Protection shows that the first alarm was recorded around 9:49 am until it reached the 2nd alarm at 10:05 am before it was declared under control at 11:03 am and finally put out at 11:59 am.

The fire affected around 100 families, or 150 individuals. Firefighters estimated the damage at P350,000.00.

Arson investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire. Robina Asido/DMS