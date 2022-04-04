Sara highlights three pillars of a Marcos-Duterte admin

In the Bustos meet-and-greet held at Malamig Resort, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte reiterated before local leaders the "three pillars" of a potential UniTeam administration involving her and Marcos.

These three pillars are job-generation, quality education, and peace and order.

"Meron pong tatlong bagay na sinasabi namin na importante at kailangang tutukan ng gobyerno. Una po ang pagbabalik po ng mga trabaho at mga hanapbuhay na nawala, mga negosyo na nawala dahil sa pandemiya," Duterte said.

According to the Lakas-CMD chairperson, the era of lockdowns is now over thanks to interventions made by the Duterte administration which involved strict orders to use face masks, procurement of supply of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines, and medicines that can be used to treat COVID-19.

"Sinasabi po ng mga doktor na bakuna ang kailangan. Ang dami po nating bakuna dito sa Pilipinas. Mask ang kailangan at nagmamask po tayong lahat. Gamot ang kailangan, meron ng molnupiravir sa Pilipinas at kami po sa Davao City, bumili po kami at available po yan para sa mga pasyenteng may COVID-19 na sinasabing na kailangan ng molnupiravir," Mayor Duterte said.

"Kaya po sinasabi namin, hindi na po nila-lockdown ang mga trabaho at negosyo. Tuloy-tuloy lang po ang pagbukas ng mga trabaho, negosyo, ng oportunidad natin. Tuloy tuloy lang din ang pagbukas ng ekonomiya natin. Hindi po dapat sinasara dahil wala na po tayong inaantay, may bakuna, may mask, may gamot sa COVID-19. 'Yan po ang sinasabi natin na kailangan tutukan, yung pera sa bulsa at pagkain sa lamesa ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino," she noted.

The vice presidentiable aired concerns over the Filipino youth's mastery of learning competencies, which is the reason quality education is the second pillar under a Marcos-Duterte administration.

"Eleven years old na hindi pa po marunong, hindi po marunong mag multiplication, hindi pa po marunong magbasa. Ibig sabihin po nyan may problema ang kalidad ng edukasyon ng ating mga anak. Kailangan po maganda ang edukasyon ng ating mga anak dahil yan po ang sandigan ng magagandang trabaho pra sa kanilang magandang kinabukasan. Kasama na po diyan ang skills training para po sa mga batang hindi gustong magcollege degree," she explained.

Last but not the least is peace and order, which according to Mayor Duterte is everybody's aspiration.

"Pangatlo po kung ano ang gusto ng lahat, hindi lang po dito sa Pilipinas, kundi sa buong mundo, mapayapang pamumuhay natin. Hindi tayo natatakot na lahat tayo ay nagtatrabaho, may mga negosyo, ang mga anak natin ay pumapasok sa paaralan na hindi tayo natatakot na merong gumawa sa atin or sa ating mga anak. Yan po ang tatlong bagay na sa sinasabi namin na kailangang tutukan ng gobyerno," said the presidential daughter.

Mayor Duterte, who like her election partner Marcos is a survey frontrunner, also attended a similar meet-and-greet in Bagong Barrio, Pandi, where she touched base with local barong makers.

The leading vice presidential bet said she would continue the projects of the Duterte administration, most notably the flagship infrastructure modernization initiative called "Build, Build, Build".

Time and again, the UniTeam ticket has stressed that it needs the help of its 12-man senatorial slate in order for the Marcos-Duterte tandem to run a well-oiled government if and when the duo wins in the upcoming polls.

Mayor Duterte again reminded Filipino voters to bring sample ballots with them on May 9 so that no UniTeam candidate would get left behind due to a simple case of forgetfulness.

"Kaya po dapat dala dala natin ang ating kodigo sa araw po ng May 9 para po sa atin pong mga konsehal at mga senador. Medyo maraming pangalan po ang kailangan nating alalahanin sa araw ng Election Day," she said. Lakas-CMD