At least 38 shippers to raise passenger, cargo rates around 20% this month

At least 38 shipping operators are set to increase passenger and cargo rates as much as 20 percent this month due to high fuel prices, according to Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).

Maria Rowena Hubilla, director of franchising service at Marina, said two shipping companies in the National Capital Region (NCR) will impose a 20 percent increase in passenger and cargo rates this month.

In Central Visayas, Hubilla said 31 shipping operators will impose a 20 percent increase in passenger and cargo rates.

Feelisa Orongan, West Visyayas regional director of Marina, said five shipping firms sent notice they will raise passenger and cargo rates by 20 percent. DMS