Vaccination rate vs COVID-19 must increase if whole country will be under Alert Level 1: Ano

The government wants the whole country to be placed under Alert Level 1, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano but it is important that the vaccination rate vs COVID-19 must be increased.

"I think until June, we will be under Alert Level 1 because the number of COVID-19 cases continue to go down but it doesn't mean that we should be complacent. We should really follow the minimum public health standard," he said.

"Only the NCR and the 48 LGUs are still in Alert Level 1. What we want the country to be on Alert Level 1," said Ano.

"We need to increase the vaccination rate in different parts of the country so that they will enter Alert Level 1," he added.

Ano said the declaration of Alert Level 0 is unlikely as some countries continue to experience a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"We will not loosen our restrictions here, compared to other states like the US and Europe because they have high vaccination and they have already removed their masks," he said.

"You can assure that we will not loosen up and we will further intensify the implementation of our protocols," he added. Robina Asido/DMS