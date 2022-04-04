Nearly all poll materials, supplies sent to embassies, consulates for overseas voting: Comelec

Almost all election paraphernalia and supplies have been sent to Philippine embassies and consulates with month-long overseas voting for the May 2022 polls set to start on April 10, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Sunday.

Commissioner George Garcia told an online media forum Sunday almost all of the election paraphernalia and supplies have reached their destinations last Wednesday.

"By tomorrow, I will ask for an update. And I am almost sure that it is already 100 percent deployed since voting starts next week," said Garcia.

"We are 100 percent prepared already. Everything is set. All the embassies or consulates are ready," he added.

Overseas voting will start on April 10 until May 9. There are a total of 1,697,215 registered overseas voters. DMS