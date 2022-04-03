Duterte praises daughter Sara, running for vice president

President Rodrigo Duterte said his daughter "Inday" Sara Duterte who is running for vice president is "very good" and "very hardworking".

"I’m going to retire but my daughter is running for vice president.… Actually, this is the first time that I’m using my name as a father, for my daughter. It’s because we’ve had issues, but a child is a child... Inday is very good, to be totally hoahenest with you. Inday is very hard working," he said in a speech Thursday at the PDP-Laban Proclamation Rally in Cebu.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is ahead in the vice presidential surveys over Senate President Vicente Sotto III. Her running mate is former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong''Marcos Jr., who is also leading the presidential survey.

Duterte admitted that his daughter has "quite the temper" but he noted that Sara can serve in an "orderly manner".

"She has quite the temper in Davao. In my time, everyone can enter, it’s first come, first served," he said.

"Inday is really very strict. You can’t crowd around waiting for her. You will be called one by one instead. But she will talk to you. And that’s good, that’s actually good. She can serve people in an orderly manner," he added.

Duterte also endorsed some senatorial candidates. They are re-electionists Migz Zubiri and Joel Villanueva, Reps. Alan Peter Cayetano , Loren Legarda and Rodante Marcoleta, Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero; ex-Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, ex-Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, former Presidential Legal Adviser Salvador Panelo, anti-corruption chairman Greco Belgica, former Undersecretary Astra Pimentel, former Senators Jinggoy Estrada and JV Ejercito and actor Robin Padilla. Robina Asido/DMS