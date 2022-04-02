Imee says issue of alleged unpaid estate tax ''rehashed''

Senator Imee Marcos said the issue of alleged unpaid estate tax by their family is ''rehashed'' and appears being timed as her brother is running for the presidency.

Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr is leading the presidential survey for the May 2022 election way ahead of Vice President Leni Robredo.

''It has been 36 years. We are getting dizzy with what has been happening. What I can say if we owe the government debt, it has to be paid,'' she said in an interview with Teleradyo Friday.

''After so many years, why is it coming out now? This is like dirty politics,'' she added.

''Our family faced all these cases and we still facing all these cases,'' she added.

Imee said the case'' is being rehashed, but in truth it doesn't have much effect because the people are fed up.'' ''It no longer has bearing,'' she added.

Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso, the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer raised the issue.

A Supreme Court 1997 decision circulating online said the Marcos estate tax assessment of P23 billion was ''final and executory.''. The amount reportedly rose to P203 billion.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said he does not know the status of the case. ''I cannot say until I see the original of that document entry of judgment,'' said Gesmundo in news reports Thursday.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue said it sent a written demand asking the Marcos family to settle the debt. Imee said ''Bongbong'' and her mother former First Lady Imelda Marcos have not received copies. DMS