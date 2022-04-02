Pasig police says suspect admits to killing Japanese, woman

By Robina Asido

The suspect in the killing of a 72-year-old Japanese national and his adopted daughter admitted his crime, a Pasig City police officer said on Friday.

Police Lt. Joel Sison, Officer-in-Charge in the Pasig City Criminal Investigation Unit told the Daily Manila Shimbun based on the statement of the suspect identified as Christian Llona, 32, he was quarreling with his girlfriend Anna Marie Dalusong, 39, inside her house.

Then, Llona saw the Japanese national, the husband of Dalusong's deceassd aunt while allegedly holding a knife.

Sison said Llona said he stabbed Mori while he is wresting the knife from the Japanese. Saying that his vision dimmed, Llona strangled his girlfriend to death, added Sison.

He said CCTV footage showed that Dalusong and Llona were fighting in the morning of March 26.

On the same day, Llona left the house wearing different clothes, carrying a TV set and backpack.

Sison said before the incident the Japanese did not allow Llona from entering the house after Llona charged the Japanese more than 20,000 pesos for car repair.

"Accordingly the Japanese only spent 20,000 for the previous repair of his car, but when he asked Llona for the repair of the same problem of his car, the suspect charged them more than 20,000 pesos," he said.

After he was restricted by the Japanese from entering their house, Llona started to rent an apartment located in front of the house of the victims around April 2021.

Sison suspected Llona tried to clean the crime scene by washing the knife, the murder weapon, and placed in the hands of the Japanese.

On March 29, police arrested Llona after a cousin of Dalusong identified as Marie Louise Grace Salvador reported the incident on the 28th. Salvador lured Llona by asking his help by giving a statement claiming that the Japanese committed suicide.

Mary Dinoy, 57, a neighbor of the Japanese, who owns a small store and the apartment rented by the suspect, said quoting co-teachers of Dalusong at the Manggahan High School, the victim sometimes had bruises on her face and arms.

"The teachers were telling a story that the victim already wants to break up with his boyfriend, and she even said that if anything happens to me you already know," she said.

Dinoy said the Japanese, who has been staying in the neighborhood since 2001, is the "apple of the eye" in their community because he is respected by their neighbors since he helps people who ask for his assistance.

"Sometimes he buys soft drinks for the street sweepers. He also gives cash gifts to kids here every Christmas," she said.

Aljon Cahibaybayan, 42, who also owns a small store, said most of their neighbors were very angry. They wanted to punch Llona after they knew that the Japanese and his adopted daughter were killed.

Cahibaybayan said once a friend of the suspect and Dalusong told him that Llona was reportedly a drug dependent.

Police does not have information how long the Japanese lived in the Philippines but his marriage contract with Lucia Salvador, the late aunt of Dalusong and Marie Louise Grace Salvador, shows that they got married in 2001. DMS