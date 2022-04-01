Gov't resumes pre-pandemic entry policy for fully vaccinated foreigners on Friday

The government will resume on Friday its pre-pandemic entry policy for fully vaccinated foreigners.

In its two-page Resolution 165-D, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) said it will reinstated on April 1 visa issuance and visa-free for foreigners, who completed their COVID-19 jabs.

Among those to be affected by the relaxed entry policy are APEC Business Travel Card holders as well as those with American, Japanese, Australian, Canadian, Schengen, Singapore, or United Kingdom (AJACSSUK) visas.

It directed the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to release the guidelines.

Last week, IATF issued its Resolution No. 165, which allowed the entry of foreign nationals without an entry exemption document (EED) starting on Friday.

Foreign nationals with valid EEDs issued prior to April 1 shall be allowed entry pursuant to Section C of the IATF Resolution 160-B. DMS