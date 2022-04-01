まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
36度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P4,210
$100=P5155

4月1日のまにら新聞から

Duterte won't support a presidential candidate for 2022 elections

［ 75 words｜2022.4.1｜英字 (English) ］

President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday he will not endorse any presidential candidate for the May elections.

'' I am not supporting any president,'' said Duterte in a speech at Lapulapu City Thursday night. ''I am neutral.''

''So this is not a campaign because I am not campaigning for a particular candidate,'' he said.

Duterte's PDP-Laban party had endorsed former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the survey frontrunner, as president. The president also met with Marcos recently. DMS