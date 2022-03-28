Palace watching situation in areas near Taal Volcano

Malacanang is monitoring the situation in the areas near Taal Volcano which was placed under Alert Level 3 by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) after the phreatomagmatic eruption on Saturday.

Two subsequent phreatomagmatic events at 4:34 am and 5:04 am Sunday have been recorded by the Taal Volcano Network or TVN based on seismic records and visual cameras. These events produced 800 meter- and 400-meter-tall plumes, respectively, from the Main Crater that drifted southwest, Phivolcs said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and its regional units, together with the local government units, are implementing all relevant precautionary measures, including evacuation of high risk communities near the volcano island as well as the fishermen in Taal Lake.

As of 8 am Sunday, there were 854 families or 2,894 persons inside 12 evacuation centers in Calabarzon.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has ensured the readiness of its Quick Response Teams and has ensured standby stockpile of food and non-food items to augment local supplies.

Residents of affected barangays and communities were urged to remain alert, get news updates from trusted sources and authorities, and cooperate with concerned agencies while the volcano situation is being monitored for any developments. PCOO