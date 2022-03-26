4,000 police personnel to be deployed for local election campaign in NCR

Four thousand police personnel will be deployed in the National Capital Region as the campaign period for local positions started Friday.

Lt. Col. Jenny Tecson, spokesperson of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said in Friday's ''Laging Handa'' public health briefing, policemen will be deployed to secure the candidates and make sure minimum public health standards are being followed.

''Even if we are under Alert Level 1, 100 percent capacity is allowed and the candidates do not need to get permit from the Comelec, police will make sure that the minimum public health standards are implemented,'' said Tecson.

''We will check if wearing face masks are being followed... even if COVID-19 cases are going down.'' said Tecson. DMS