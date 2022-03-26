PCG says Filipinos continue to fish in Scarborough Shoal

Despite challenges by the Chinese Coast Guard, Filipinos continue fishing in Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal, in Zambales, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported on Friday.

Recent PCG monitoring said a total of 45 Filipino fishing boats were monitored in the vicinity waters off Bajo de Masinloc from February 28 to March 5.

"As of yesterday, we monitored 37 fishing boats in Bajo de Masinloc. There are still many of them there," PCG spokesperson Commodore Armando Balilo said on Friday.

PCG head Admiral Artemio Abu considered the recent data as a significant milestone in promoting maritime security and maritime safety at the vicinity waters located 124 nautical miles west of Zambales.

“Seeing more Filipino fishing boats in Bajo de Masinloc is proof of our intensified efforts to safeguard Filipino fishermen who consider fishing as their primary source of livelihood," he said.

"Through our regular interaction, we assure them that the PCG will remain active and present in the area. We always tell them that we are here to protect their welfare and to secure their safety," he added.

While patrolling the area through the ongoing “Bayanihan sa Karagatan,” the personnel of BRP Capones provided Filipino fishermen onboard with relief supplies and COVID-19 kits to uphold their health and welfare.

Balilo said there were reported challenges by the Chinese vessels against the Filipino fishermen but he did not give details as of Friday morning.

“The Area Task Force – North of the NTF-WPS provides operational direction for Bajo de Masinloc and Philippine Rise. Our units will continue to augment and support the Area Task Force – North of the NTF-WPS to safeguard Filipino fishermen in the vicinity waters,” said Abu.

“The PCG is here to be of service to the Filipino people by remaining steadfast in its duty to protect the country’s waters and safeguard every Filipino at sea. This is our commitment to the nation,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS