RITM receives COVID-19 related equipment from Japan

On Thursday, Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko turned-over COVID-19 related equipment worth approximately 46 million pesos to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in a ceremony attended by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, RITM Director Celia Carlos, and JICA Chief Representative Sakamoto Takema.

The laboratory equipment and supplies are part of Japan’s grant aid to assist the Philippines in its battle against COVID-19.

During the ceremony, the Ambassador cited that for more than forty years after RITM’s establishment with Japanese support, it continues to be an indispensable core institution in the health sector.

Since the SARS outbreak twenty years ago until the COVID-19 pandemic, the Institute continues to play a pivotal role by ensuring all public and private laboratories nationwide provide reliable and accurate results.

The specialized medical equipment will extensively equip RITM in the conduct of clinically meaningful advanced research and improve its productivity several degrees higher as a center for excellence on infectious and tropical diseases.

Ambassador Koshikawa expressed hopes that “the RITM will continue to build strong health bridges between the Philippines and Japan in contributing to the prevention and control not just of COVID-19, but also other emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases.”

Since the start of COVID-19, Japan continuously stepped up its partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) for comprehensive assistance to beat this contagion.

This grant, which involves the provision of cutting-edge medical equipment like automated DNA extraction machines, biosafety cabinet, real-time PCR system, reagents, among others, will boost and strengthen the detection, testing, treatment and management of not only COVID-19 but also other infectious diseases. Japan Information and Culture Center