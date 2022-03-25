Duterte shared experience as chief executive in meeting with ''Bongbong''

President Rodrigo Duterte shared his experience as chief executive in his weekend meeting with former Senator Ferdinand '' Bongbong'' Marcos Jr, said Senator Christopher ''Bong'' Go.

Go said Wednesday Duterte spoke for around 80 percent during his meeting with Marcos, who is leading the pre-election survey for president in the May 2020 polls.

“It was a good meeting. The meeting was somewhat long and the President was in a good mood. I think about 80 percent of the discussion was by the President,” said Go.

“And he shared his experience… as president. He gave some advice, that what he has done will be continued by the next president,” he added.

The meeting was held before the PDP-Laban endorsed the candidacy of Marcos as president. Go said the meeting was one of the factors that led the PDP-Laban endorsing Marcos' candidacy.

The Palace confirmed Duterte's meeting with the son of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

''It was a cordial and productive meeting, where the President shared his experiences and insights as an outgoing Chief Executive with the presidential aspirant,'' it said.

''President Duterte likewise discussed the current government’s major achievements and gave pieces of advice to Mr. Marcos. In connection with this, the President expressed optimism that his administration’s notable programs and projects will be continued by the next administration,'' it added. DMS