PH Navy welcomes new US Marine attaché, discusses future bilateral training and exercises

The Philippine Navy welcomed the newly-designated US Marine Attaché to the Philippines, Lt. Col. Adrian Rankine-Galloway, at an introductory call ceremony at the PN headquarters in Manila on March 18.

Rankine-Galloway, accompanied by US Naval Attaché to the Philippines, Capt. Noel Corpus, was received by Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Adeluis Bordado.

The coming exercises between the two nations’ marine corps were discussed during the call, including March’s Balikatan exercises, which will focus on the Philippines and the US’ enhancement efforts on defense and security, as well as the decades-long alliance between the two military forces.

Rankine-Galloway is a US Defense Meritorious Service Medal awardee, and a recipient of the Joint Service Commendation Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with two stars. Naval Public Affairs Office